Artist Expands Reach During the Pandemic
Kids show off their art created with Artist at Heart [Denyse Carbonell]
As the coronavirus spread across the country, Cleveland-based Artist at Heart, an organization that brings art into the community, lost business. Encouraged by clients and friends, owner Denyse Carbonell decided to conduct classes online. The response has been overwhelming.