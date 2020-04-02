© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Artist Expands Reach During the Pandemic

By Dennis Knowles
Published April 2, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT
Kids show off their art created with Artist at Heart

As the coronavirus spread across the country, Cleveland-based Artist at Heart, an organization that brings art into the community, lost business. Encouraged by clients and friends, owner Denyse Carbonell decided to conduct classes online. The response has been overwhelming. 

