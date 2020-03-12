Playhouse Square Announces Events On Hold Due To Coronavirus

Playhouse Square issued a press release Thursday announcing it and its resident companies, Cleveland Playhouse, Cleveland State University, DANCECleveland and Great Lakes theater, will be postponing events, including performances of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which opened earlier this week.

Playhouse Square is working to reschedule performances that occur during the ban. Ticket holders will be notified directly by email regarding the status of performances. The organization will also share information via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@PlayhouseSquare). The latest information is also available at playhousesquare.org.

For events that are postponed, ticket holders will be contacted by email or phone.

For events that can’t be rescheduled, tickets, fees, workshops and parking paid via credit card will be refunded. Tickets purchased with cash will be refunded by check. Only tickets purchased directly from Playhouse Square will be refunded by the organization.

The following performances and events will not be rescheduled:

Stephen Petronio Dance – March 14

Staging Success Career Fair – March 18

Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night – March 25

Cleveland International Film Festival: On Broadway – March 31

Baldwin Wallace University Spring Musical: Freedom Summer – April 3-5