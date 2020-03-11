Arts And Cultural Closings and Cancellations In Northeast Ohio
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday the state is banning large indoor gatherings, specifically of 100 people or more. The order does not apply to weddings, funerals or voting.
He previously recommended postponing or canceling large, indoor gatherings where people are in close proximity.
These arts and cultural events were canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Many organizations have also announced closures, listed below.
78th Street Studios - Third Friday event March 20 canceled
Akron Art Museum - No programs March 13 - April 30, including Art & Ale
Akron Civic - public events through April 23
Akron Public Schools Firestone Theater - "A Chorus Line" postponed
Akron Symphony Orchestra - Appalachian Spring concert - March 28
Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and events - canceled
American Guild of Organists Cleveland - Leslie Adams concert March 15 canceled
Baldwin Wallace University - All public events canceled through April 26
Beachwood High School - production of "The Wizard of Oz" - March 13-14
Burning River Baroque - March concerts "Witches: Revered and Reviled" postponed to July 5-11
Canton Symphony Orchestra - all events postponed through April 12
Canton Palace Theatre - working to cancel and/or reschedule events through April 14
Chagrin Arts - No Exit New Music concert March 15
Chagrin Falls High School - "The Drowsy Chaperone" production March 14-15
Children's Museum of Cleveland - temporarily closed through April 5
Choral Arts Society of Cleveland - March 13 concert canceled
City Club of Cleveland- rescheduling March in-person forums, for more details
CityMusic Cleveland - March 12-14 Concerts
Cleveland Botanical Garden - closed
Cleveland Classical Guitar Society - March 14 concert canceled
Cleveland Composers Guild - March 29 concert postponed to Mid-July
Cleveland History Center - History on Tap: A CLE Speakeasy April 4 postponed to June 19
Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque - All film screenings canceled March 19 - April 4
Cleveland Institute of Music - all public events through April 6
Cleveland International Film Festival
Cleveland Home and Remodeling Expo - March 20-22 postponed
Cleveland Metroparks - indoor public facilities closed and canceled public events through March 31
Cleveland Museum of Art - closed March 14-31
Cleveland Museum of Natural History - closed beginning March 16 with all public events postponed through March 31
Cleveland Orchestra - Severance Hall concerts March 12, 13 and 14
Cleveland Public Theatre - "Breakout Session" and "Marisol" remaining performances canceled
Cleveland Print Room - Andy Sweet photography exhibit opening night reception March 13
Cleveland Pops Orchestra - March 13 concert is postponed to June 6
Cleveland Public Library- closed until further notice and major programs and events in March and April canceled
Cleveland State University Presidential Speaker Series- Professor Anthony Jack event canceled
Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade - canceled
Contemporary Youth Orchestra - "The Man Behind the Curtain with Michael Bradford" March 14 canceled
Cuyahoga County Public Library - closed March 14 - April 5
Dobama Theatre - "Dance Nation" performances canceled through March 15
E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall - all events through April 20
Great Lakes Science Center - closed
Grog Shop - all concerts beginning March 14 through April canceled
Groundworks Dance Theater - April 3 performance at EJ Thomas Hall canceled
Hedge Gallery - John W. Carlson exhibit closing reception postponed
Heights Arts - Red Campion Gallery Concert March 14, Steven Calhoun Opening Reception, March 20
Heights Chamber Orchestra - March 29 concert canceled
Hilarities 4th Street Theatre - Pete Holmes March 12-14 postponed
Holden Arboretum - grounds open but public buildings closed and events canceled through April 5
House of Blues Cleveland - all shows canceled or postponed through May 2
Karamu House - "Hoodoo Love" March performances canceled
Lakeland Community College Jazz Festival - March 20 and 21 canceled through April 3
Lake Erie Nature and Science Center - closed to the public March 13-31
Massillon Museum - dedication event March 14 postponed
MGM Northfield Park - closed
Musical Theater Project - "Rothschild and Sons" April 19 and 21 canceled
Near West Theatre - "Parade" May 1-17 canceled
Neos Dance Theatre - performances and classes canceled through April 3
Nighttown- closed beginning March 16
Old Stone Church - "Serving the City" speaker series postponed
Playhouse Square and all resident company events are postponed or canceled
Playwrights Local - "Hey Siri" March 20-29 postponed
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - closed March 14-27 and 2020 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony postponed
Rubber City Theatre - March performances canceled but March 13 Facebook Live performance of "Love's Labour's Lost" at 7:30pm
Shaker Heights High School -Theatre production of "Rent" canceled
Singer's Club of Cleveland- March 13 concert at Cleveland Heights High School
SPACES Gallery - Monster Drawing Rally opening reception March 21
Symphony West - concert at Baldwin Wallace- March 13
Twelve Literary Arts - all programming temporarily suspended
University of Akron School of Music - all concerts and events canceled through at least April 20
Western Reserve Chorale - Mozart's Mass in C Minor MArch 22 postponed
Western Reserve Historical Society - Cleveland History Center and Hale Farm & Village closed March 14- April 5.
Wolfs Gallery - Clarence Holbrook Carter exhibit and sale postponed
Wolstein Center at CSU - public events through April 5 canceled
Youngstown State University Cliffe College- all public events March 14 - April 5