Arts And Cultural Closings and Cancellations In Northeast Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday the state is banning large indoor gatherings, specifically of 100 people or more. The order does not apply to weddings, funerals or voting.

He previously recommended postponing or canceling large, indoor gatherings where people are in close proximity.

These arts and cultural events were canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Many organizations have also announced closures, listed below.

78th Street Studios - Third Friday event March 20 canceled

Akron Art Museum - No programs March 13 - April 30, including Art & Ale

Akron Civic - public events through April 23

Akron Public Schools Firestone Theater - "A Chorus Line" postponed

Akron Symphony Orchestra - Appalachian Spring concert - March 28

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and events - canceled

American Guild of Organists Cleveland - Leslie Adams concert March 15 canceled

Baldwin Wallace University - All public events canceled through April 26

Beachwood High School - production of "The Wizard of Oz" - March 13-14

Burning River Baroque - March concerts "Witches: Revered and Reviled" postponed to July 5-11

Canton Symphony Orchestra - all events postponed through April 12

Canton Palace Theatre - working to cancel and/or reschedule events through April 14

Chagrin Arts - No Exit New Music concert March 15

Chagrin Falls High School - "The Drowsy Chaperone" production March 14-15

Children's Museum of Cleveland - temporarily closed through April 5

Choral Arts Society of Cleveland - March 13 concert canceled

City Club of Cleveland- rescheduling March in-person forums, for more details

CityMusic Cleveland - March 12-14 Concerts

Cleveland Botanical Garden - closed

Cleveland Classical Guitar Society - March 14 concert canceled

Cleveland Composers Guild - March 29 concert postponed to Mid-July

Cleveland History Center - History on Tap: A CLE Speakeasy April 4 postponed to June 19

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque - All film screenings canceled March 19 - April 4

Cleveland Institute of Music - all public events through April 6

Cleveland International Film Festival

Cleveland Home and Remodeling Expo - March 20-22 postponed

Cleveland Metroparks - indoor public facilities closed and canceled public events through March 31

Cleveland Museum of Art - closed March 14-31

Cleveland Museum of Natural History - closed beginning March 16 with all public events postponed through March 31

Cleveland Orchestra - Severance Hall concerts March 12, 13 and 14

Cleveland Public Theatre - "Breakout Session" and "Marisol" remaining performances canceled

Cleveland Print Room - Andy Sweet photography exhibit opening night reception March 13

Cleveland Pops Orchestra - March 13 concert is postponed to June 6

Cleveland Public Library- closed until further notice and major programs and events in March and April canceled

Cleveland State University Presidential Speaker Series- Professor Anthony Jack event canceled

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade - canceled

Contemporary Youth Orchestra - "The Man Behind the Curtain with Michael Bradford" March 14 canceled

Cuyahoga County Public Library - closed March 14 - April 5

Dobama Theatre - "Dance Nation" performances canceled through March 15

E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall - all events through April 20

Great Lakes Science Center - closed

Grog Shop - all concerts beginning March 14 through April canceled

Groundworks Dance Theater - April 3 performance at EJ Thomas Hall canceled

Hedge Gallery - John W. Carlson exhibit closing reception postponed

Heights Arts - Red Campion Gallery Concert March 14, Steven Calhoun Opening Reception, March 20

Heights Chamber Orchestra - March 29 concert canceled

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre - Pete Holmes March 12-14 postponed

Holden Arboretum - grounds open but public buildings closed and events canceled through April 5

House of Blues Cleveland - all shows canceled or postponed through May 2

Karamu House - "Hoodoo Love" March performances canceled

Lakeland Community College Jazz Festival - March 20 and 21 canceled through April 3

Lake Erie Nature and Science Center - closed to the public March 13-31

Massillon Museum - dedication event March 14 postponed

MGM Northfield Park - closed

Musical Theater Project - "Rothschild and Sons" April 19 and 21 canceled

Near West Theatre - "Parade" May 1-17 canceled

Neos Dance Theatre - performances and classes canceled through April 3

Nighttown- closed beginning March 16

Old Stone Church - "Serving the City" speaker series postponed

Playhouse Square and all resident company events are postponed or canceled

Playwrights Local - "Hey Siri" March 20-29 postponed

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - closed March 14-27 and 2020 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony postponed

Rubber City Theatre - March performances canceled but March 13 Facebook Live performance of "Love's Labour's Lost" at 7:30pm

Shaker Heights High School -Theatre production of "Rent" canceled

Singer's Club of Cleveland- March 13 concert at Cleveland Heights High School

SPACES Gallery - Monster Drawing Rally opening reception March 21

Symphony West - concert at Baldwin Wallace- March 13

Twelve Literary Arts - all programming temporarily suspended

University of Akron School of Music - all concerts and events canceled through at least April 20

Western Reserve Chorale - Mozart's Mass in C Minor MArch 22 postponed

Western Reserve Historical Society - Cleveland History Center and Hale Farm & Village closed March 14- April 5.

Wolfs Gallery - Clarence Holbrook Carter exhibit and sale postponed

Wolstein Center at CSU - public events through April 5 canceled

Youngstown State University Cliffe College- all public events March 14 - April 5