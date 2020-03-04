What's Coming In Playhouse Square's 2020-2021 Broadway Season
Playhouse Square president and CEO Gina Vernaci announced the new Broadway series for the 2020-2021 season Tuesday night. The series is highlighted by the 8-time, 2019 Tony-winner, "Hadestown," which arrives in July 2021.
Here's the rundown of the full season:
To Kill A Mockingbird
November 3-22, 2020
[Julieta Cervantes]
Pretty Woman: The Musical
January 5-24, 2021
[Morris Mac Matzen]
The Cher Show
February 2-21, 2021
[Joan Marcus]
The Prom
March 9-28, 2021
[Dean van Meer]
Ain't Too Proud
April 6-25, 2021
[Matthew Murphy]
Moulin Rouge
May 5 - June 6, 2021
[Matthew Murphy]
Hadestown
July 6-25, 2021
[Matthew Murphy]
Gina Vernaci looks ahead to other Playhouse Square events: