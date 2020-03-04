What's Coming In Playhouse Square's 2020-2021 Broadway Season

Playhouse Square president and CEO Gina Vernaci announced the new Broadway series for the 2020-2021 season Tuesday night. The series is highlighted by the 8-time, 2019 Tony-winner, "Hadestown," which arrives in July 2021.

Here's the rundown of the full season:

November 3-22, 2020

[Julieta Cervantes]

January 5-24, 2021

[Morris Mac Matzen]

February 2-21, 2021

[Joan Marcus]

March 9-28, 2021

[Dean van Meer]

April 6-25, 2021

[Matthew Murphy]

May 5 - June 6, 2021

[Matthew Murphy]

July 6-25, 2021

[Matthew Murphy]

Gina Vernaci looks ahead to other Playhouse Square events: