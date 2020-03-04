© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

What's Coming In Playhouse Square's 2020-2021 Broadway Season

By Dave DeOreo
Published March 4, 2020 at 1:10 AM EST
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada from the Original Broadway Cast of "Hadestown" [Matthew Murphy]
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada in the Original Broadway Cast of Hadestown

Playhouse Square president and CEO Gina Vernaci announced the new Broadway series for the 2020-2021 season Tuesday night. The series is highlighted by the 8-time, 2019 Tony-winner, "Hadestown," which arrives in July 2021.

Here's the rundown of the full season:

To Kill A Mockingbird

November 3-22, 2020

TKAM_8_Julieta Cervantes.jpg

[Julieta Cervantes]

Pretty Woman: The Musical

January 5-24, 2021

PW_2_Morris Mac Matzen.jpeg

[Morris Mac Matzen]

The Cher Show

February 2-21, 2021

6. The Cher Show OBC – Photo by Joan Marcus.jpg

[Joan Marcus]

The Prom

March 9-28, 2021

Prom8_Dean van Meer.jpg

[Dean van Meer]

Ain't Too Proud

April 6-25, 2021

ATP_5-Matthew Murphy.jpg

[Matthew Murphy]

Moulin Rouge

May 5 - June 6, 2021

MOULIN_ROUGE_BROADWAY_6_24_19_02868_EDIT_Matthew Murphy.jpg

[Matthew Murphy]

Hadestown

July 6-25, 2021

HADESTOWN_0153-1_Matthew Murphy.jpg

[Matthew Murphy]

 

Gina Vernaci looks ahead to other Playhouse Square events:

 

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo