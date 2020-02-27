© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Applause Performances: Lionel Loueke

By Dave DeOreo
Published February 27, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST
West African guitarist and vocalist Lionel Loueke was featured on Applause Performances [ideastream]

West African guitarist and vocalist Lionel Loueke began his musical career as a singer and percussion player.

At the age of 17, however, he picked up the guitar in his home country of Benin. 

Now he's a world-renowned musician who's performed with Herbie Hancock, Santana, Sting and Norah Jones.

Earlier today he performed music on Applause Performances before his concert at Nighttown in Cleveland Heights.

Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
