Applause Performances: Lionel Loueke

West African guitarist and vocalist Lionel Loueke began his musical career as a singer and percussion player.

At the age of 17, however, he picked up the guitar in his home country of Benin.

Now he's a world-renowned musician who's performed with Herbie Hancock, Santana, Sting and Norah Jones.

Earlier today he performed music on Applause Performances before his concert at Nighttown in Cleveland Heights.