Applause Performances: A.J. Croce

Singer-songwriter and piano player A.J. Croce purposely avoided music by his late father, Jim Croce, as he began his musical career.

However in recent years, he's returned to his father's catalog for renewed inspiration as a singer-songwriter.

Croce joined ideastream's Dan Polletta for Applause Performances before a sold-out concert of "Croce Plays Croce" at the Music Box Supper Club. Joining A.J. were guitar player Garrett Stoner and bassist David Barard.

Listen to the full performance: