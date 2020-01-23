© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Applause Performances: A.J. Croce

By Dave DeOreo
Published January 23, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST
A.J. Croce [ideastream]

Singer-songwriter and piano player A.J. Croce purposely avoided music by his late father,  Jim Croce, as he began his musical career.

However in recent years, he's returned to his father's catalog for renewed inspiration as a singer-songwriter.

Croce plays Croce.jpg

Croce joined ideastream's Dan Polletta for Applause Performances before a sold-out concert of "Croce Plays Croce" at the Music Box Supper Club. Joining A.J. were guitar player Garrett Stoner and bassist David Barard.

Listen to the full performance:

 

 

 

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
