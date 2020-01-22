The Songs of Comden & Green at the Hanna

Bill Rudman and WCLV's Bill O'Connell trade stories and observations about Betty Comden and Adolph Green. They were known as Broadway’s “merry pranksters,” because the legendary team were lifelong kids: irrepressibly sassy from the time of 1944’s On the Town to The Will Rogers Follies nearly 50 years later. As lyricists and scriptwriters, they worked with some of the best composers of their time—Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne, Cy Coleman—in an extraordinary partnership that enjoyed equal success on Broadway and in Hollywood. Every time Singin’ in the Rain cracks you up, it’s thanks to Comden and Green’s witty screenplay. But they weren’t just funny. The Musical Theater Project's multi-media concert also showcases such lovely ballads as The Party’s Over, Make Someone Happy, Some Other Time and the iconic Never Never Land from Peter Pan.

Hosted by Bill Rudman and Nancy Maier |

Featuring Eric Fancher, Sheri Gross and Sara Masterson

Information: www.PlayhouseSquare.org