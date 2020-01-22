© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Songs of Comden & Green at the Hanna

Published January 22, 2020 at 10:30 PM EST
image: Photofest
Betty Comden & Adolph Green

Bill Rudman and WCLV's Bill O'Connell trade stories and observations about Betty Comden and Adolph Green.  They were known as Broadway’s “merry pranksters,” because the legendary team were lifelong kids: irrepressibly sassy from the time of 1944’s  On the Town to  The Will Rogers Follies nearly 50 years later. As lyricists and scriptwriters, they worked with some of the best composers of their time—Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne, Cy Coleman—in an extraordinary partnership that enjoyed equal success on Broadway and in Hollywood. Every time  Singin’ in the Rain cracks you up, it’s thanks to Comden and Green’s witty screenplay. But they weren’t just funny. The Musical Theater Project's multi-media concert also showcases such lovely ballads as The Party’s Over, Make Someone Happy, Some Other Time and the iconic Never Never Land from  Peter Pan.
Hosted by  Bill Rudman and  Nancy Maier |
Featuring  Eric FancherSheri Gross and  Sara Masterson
Information:  www.PlayhouseSquare.org

