WCLV Christmas Festival
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
"My Christmas"
12:00 w/ Bill O'Connell
13:00 w/ Robert Conrad
14:00 w/ John Mills
15:00 w/ Robin Grier
16:00 w/ John Simna
17:00 w/ Jacqueline Gerber
18:00 w/ Mark Satola
19:00 Symphony at Seven
20:00 Christmas at Severance Hall with Robert Conrad
Holiday music by The Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Children’s Chorus; an archival program featuring conductors Robert Page, Gareth Morrell, Robert Shaw, Robert Porco, Margaret Hillis and Clayton Krehbiel
22:00 'Twas the Night Before Christmas with the Conrad Family
22:30 A Baroque Christmas with the Boston Camerata and Joel Cohen
Wednesday, December 25, 2019
"My Christmas"
06:00 w/ Bill O'Connell
07:00 w/ Robert Conrad
08:00 w/ Jim Mehrling
09:00 2019 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler
11:00 Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker
12:00 "My Christmas" w/ Jenny Northern
13:00 The Cleveland Orchestra: Messiah
Jane Glover, conductor
Lauren Snouffer, soprano
Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano
Paul Appleby, tenor
Henry Waddington, bass-baritone
Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus
15:30 Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Upshaw
16:00 Bethlehem Bach Festival Bach's Magnificat.
17:00 Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus
2019 Holiday program recorded live at the WCLV studios
18:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie
19:00 Symphony at Seven
20:00 Cleveland Ovations
West Shore Chorale
21:00 A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico hosted by Cathy Fuller
22:00 Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics hosted by Elena See
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
20:00 The Cleveland Orchestra New Year's Gala with Robert Conrad
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
23:00 WCLV's New Year's Eve with Bill O'Connell
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Classical music all day
22:00 Franz Welser-Möst in Vienna