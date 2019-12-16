© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

WCLV Christmas Festival

Published December 16, 2019
Tuesday, December 24, 2019

"My Christmas"
12:00 w/ Bill O'Connell
13:00 w/ Robert Conrad
14:00 w/ John Mills
15:00 w/ Robin Grier
16:00 w/ John Simna
17:00 w/ Jacqueline Gerber
18:00 w/ Mark Satola

19:00 Symphony at Seven

20:00  Christmas at Severance Hall with Robert Conrad
Holiday music by The Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Children’s Chorus; an archival program featuring conductors Robert Page, Gareth Morrell, Robert Shaw, Robert Porco, Margaret Hillis and Clayton Krehbiel

22:00 'Twas the Night Before Christmas with the Conrad Family

22:30  A Baroque Christmas with the Boston Camerata and Joel Cohen

 

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

"My Christmas"
06:00 w/ Bill O'Connell
07:00 w/ Robert Conrad
08:00 w/ Jim Mehrling

09:00  2019 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler

11:00 Tchaikovsky's  The Nutcracker

12:00 "My Christmas" w/ Jenny Northern

13:00 The Cleveland Orchestra: Messiah 
Jane Glover, conductor
Lauren Snouffer, soprano 
Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano
Paul Appleby, tenor
Henry Waddington, bass-baritone
Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus

15:30  Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Upshaw

16:00  Bethlehem Bach Festival Bach's  Magnificat.

17:00  Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus 
2019 Holiday program recorded live at the WCLV studios

18:00  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie

19:00 Symphony at Seven

20:00  Cleveland Ovations
West Shore Chorale

21:00  A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico hosted by Cathy Fuller

22:00  Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics hosted by Elena See

 

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

20:00 The Cleveland Orchestra New Year's Gala with Robert Conrad
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

23:00  WCLV's New Year's Eve with Bill O'Connell

 

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Classical music all day

22:00  Franz Welser-Möst in Vienna

