WCLV Christmas Festival

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

"My Christmas"

12:00 w/ Bill O'Connell

13:00 w/ Robert Conrad

14:00 w/ John Mills

15:00 w/ Robin Grier

16:00 w/ John Simna

17:00 w/ Jacqueline Gerber

18:00 w/ Mark Satola

19:00 Symphony at Seven

20:00 Christmas at Severance Hall with Robert Conrad

Holiday music by The Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Children’s Chorus; an archival program featuring conductors Robert Page, Gareth Morrell, Robert Shaw, Robert Porco, Margaret Hillis and Clayton Krehbiel

22:00 'Twas the Night Before Christmas with the Conrad Family

22:30 A Baroque Christmas with the Boston Camerata and Joel Cohen

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

"My Christmas"

06:00 w/ Bill O'Connell

07:00 w/ Robert Conrad

08:00 w/ Jim Mehrling

09:00 2019 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler

11:00 Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker

12:00 "My Christmas" w/ Jenny Northern

13:00 The Cleveland Orchestra: Messiah

Jane Glover, conductor

Lauren Snouffer, soprano

Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Paul Appleby, tenor

Henry Waddington, bass-baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus

15:30 Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Upshaw

16:00 Bethlehem Bach Festival Bach's Magnificat.

17:00 Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus

2019 Holiday program recorded live at the WCLV studios

18:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie

19:00 Symphony at Seven

20:00 Cleveland Ovations

West Shore Chorale

21:00 A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico hosted by Cathy Fuller

22:00 Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics hosted by Elena See

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

20:00 The Cleveland Orchestra New Year's Gala with Robert Conrad

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

23:00 WCLV's New Year's Eve with Bill O'Connell

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Classical music all day

22:00 Franz Welser-Möst in Vienna