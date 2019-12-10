© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
Applause Performances
Applause Performances: Emily Keener

By Dave DeOreo
Published December 10, 2019 at 3:28 PM EST
Eli Hanley, Emily Keener and Dan Fernandez [ideastream]

Cleveland's Emily Keener impressed judges on one of the biggest television singing contests in the country - "The Voice" - in 2016.

Three years later she's readying her new album.

Keener shared songs for Applause Performances on the Facebook page for 90.3 WCPN ideastream.

She was joined by Eli Hanley on piano and Dan Fernandez on percussion.

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
