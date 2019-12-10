Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed
Applause Performances: Emily Keener
Cleveland's Emily Keener impressed judges on one of the biggest television singing contests in the country - "The Voice" - in 2016.
Three years later she's readying her new album.
Keener shared songs for Applause Performances on the Facebook page for 90.3 WCPN ideastream.
She was joined by Eli Hanley on piano and Dan Fernandez on percussion.