'Hamilton' Returns To Playhouse Square In 2020

If you missed your shot at seeing the Broadway smash "Hamilton" when it came to Cleveland last year, you've got another chance.

Playhouse Square announced today that Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical tale about the founding father returns next year.

Hamilton takes the stage September 22 through November 1.

Tickets go on sale Monday as part of a season package deal.

Single tickets for the 11-time Tony winner go on sale next summer.

The hip-hop musical is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography of Alexander Hamilton.