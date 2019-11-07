© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

'Hamilton' Returns To Playhouse Square In 2020

By Dave DeOreo
Published November 7, 2019 at 7:00 PM EST

If you missed your shot at seeing the Broadway smash "Hamilton" when it came to Cleveland last year, you've got another chance.

Playhouse Square announced today that Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical tale about the founding father returns next year.

Hamilton takes the stage September 22 through November 1.

Tickets go on sale Monday as part of a season package deal.

Single tickets for the 11-time Tony winner go on sale next summer.

The hip-hop musical is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
