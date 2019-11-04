Gordon Square Arts District To Continue Without Non-Profit

Mission accomplished. That's why the officials behind the nonprofit Gordon Square Arts District say it will suspend operations at the end of the year.

The Near West Side organization formed in 2007 to support three Cleveland theaters.

That meant raising funds to renovate both the Capitol Theatre and Cleveland Public Theatre as well as building a new home for Near West Theater.

Near West Theatre [ideastream]

Former board co-chairman Fred Bidwell points out that none of the three organizations could've achieved their goals on their own.

"It was this unique concept that each of those organizations would give up some control and that a third party, Gordon Square Arts District, a new non-profit, would go out and raise money for the necessary capital improvements that those theaters needed to make," Bidwell said.

Fred Bidwell [ideastream]

Despite the challenges of collaborating, Gordon Square Arts District raised $30 million for those three organizations.

The original plan was for Gordon Square Arts District to dissolve once the capital campaign was complete in 2014.

"But there was such enthusiasm for the momentum behind the Gordon Square brand at that point and a feeling that we needed to do a few more things to protect our investment," he said.

Cleveland Public Theatre's annual Dia de Muertos celebration [Gordon Square Arts District]

Gordon Square Arts District changed from being a fundraising agency to more of an activation agency for local artists and the district.

It helped visitors orient themselves by installing more than 40 signs around the district while beautifying the area with murals and sculptures.

Matthew Sweeney mural in Gordon Square Arts District [McKenzie Merriman]

Other projects included a registry website to help Cleveland artists market themselves, a Gordon Square artists-in-residence program and a Creative Workforce Series to help artists increase their business skills.

The momentum from the work of the non-profit helped establish the Gordon Square Arts District brand for the neighborhood, he said.

Gordon Square Musician-in-Residence Ariel Clayton Karas performing during Third Fridays [Claudia Zalevsky]

After 12 years, the non-profit will suspend operations on December 31 and eliminate its two full-time positions.

"Now is the time to say, 'we've accomplished our mission and let's turn over the reins to these other very capable, really vibrant organizations in a neighborhood that's got amazing momentum. Let's not be redundant with their efforts,'" he said.

The Baseball Project band onstage at The Happy Dog [ideastream]

However, Gordon Square Arts District will not completely disband as a nonprofit organization. It will continue to exist in order to provide the option of ramping up again.

"It's conceivable that maybe at some point in the future it might reform with a different vision and plan," he said.

For the time being, it's the continuing brand of the neighborhood as the Gordon Square Arts District that Bidwell believes is most important.

"It belongs to everyone in the neighborhood. It doesn't belong to a single entity," Bidwell said. "The brand is a gift to the community."