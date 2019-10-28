'The Juniper Tree' Comes to CIM's Mixon Hall

Three Northeast Ohio cultural institutions are collaborating on a thrilling, creative staging of The Juniper Tree, a moody modern opera based on a dark tale by the Brothers Grimm. Featuring opera theater students at the Cleveland Institute of Music, the production – to be performed at CIM’s Mixon Hall – intertwines stage action with a feature-length film made by students at the Cleveland Institute of Art. The film was shot in October at an historic home at Hale Farm & Village in Bath, which is part of the Western Reserve Historical Society. The Juniper Tree is set for October 31 and November 2 and 3 performances at 7:30pm. The opera was composed in 1984 by Philip Glass and Robert Moran. It follows the story of a boy who is murdered by his jealous stepmother and then fed in a stew to his unsuspecting father. The boy’s half-sister buries the bones under a tree, after which the boy is transformed and exacts revenge on his stepmother. The idea of combining live staging with a projected film featuring the same cast that appears on stage was conceived by Dean Southern, director of CIM Opera Theater. He speaks will WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

