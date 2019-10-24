Earth and Air Preview on Musical Passions

Eric Kisch, host and producer of WCLV’s Musical Passions program, which airs each Sunday morning (9-10 a.m. EDT) welcomes David Ellis, Executive and Artistic Director of Cleveland’s Earth and Air String Orchestra, as his guest on this week’s (10/27/19) program. Ellis will be previewing the ensemble’s fifth season, which will consist of concerts on November 1of this year and on February 7 th and April 3 rd of 2020. Descriptions of the upcoming programs as well as representative musical examples will be heard on Sunday’s broadcast.

A conductor, cellist, and viola da gambist, Ellis has performed repertoire ranging from Renaissance to Contemporary. He has earned a Bachelor’s of Music degree in Cello performance, a Master’s of Music degree in Historical Performance, and a Master’s of Music degree in Orchestra Conducting, all from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. While at Oberlin, David assembled and directed the Oberlin Baroque Orchestra. Moreover, as a viola da gambist and baroque cellist, he has performed in many ensembles in Ohio and throughout the United States, including The Newberry Consort, Catacoustic, les soûls d’amour, Les Délices , Ampersand, Three Notch’d Road, The Bach Project, Apollo’s Fire, Burning River Baroque, and the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra. David also conducts the Case Camerata Chamber Orchestra.

One more thing, in case you’re wondering where the ensemble’s name came from, the answer is in the audio clip. To hear the rest of the interview you will have to tune in on Sunday. There’s more at the orchestra’s website, https://www.earthandairstringorchestra.com/