© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Applause Performances: Melanie May

By Dave DeOreo
Published September 11, 2019 at 6:26 PM EDT

Growing up in Geauga County, Melanie May would listen to country music while working in her neighbor's horse stables.

GHOST1.jpg

Melanie May and Ghost the horse [courtesy: Melanie May]

But when she sang the national anthem at a local rodeo she realized harmonizing, not horseback riding, would be her future.

SEBRA.RODEO_Jim Sommers.jpg

Melanie May singing at SEBRA Rodeo [Jim Sommers]

Melanie May joined ideastream's David C. Barnett in ideastream's Key Bank Studio for  Applause Performances.

reckless.jpg

 

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo