Applause Performances: Melanie May
Growing up in Geauga County, Melanie May would listen to country music while working in her neighbor's horse stables.
Melanie May and Ghost the horse [courtesy: Melanie May]
But when she sang the national anthem at a local rodeo she realized harmonizing, not horseback riding, would be her future.
Melanie May singing at SEBRA Rodeo [Jim Sommers]
Melanie May joined ideastream's David C. Barnett in ideastream's Key Bank Studio for Applause Performances.