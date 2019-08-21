'Woody's Order' Is A Sister's Love Letter To Late Brother

You don't need to be a Bible expert to be familiar with the term "brother's keeper" from the Old Testament story of Cain and Abel.

Ann Talman took that idea to heart when she was in her early 20's and her older brother was put into her care.

At the time Talman was an aspiring Broadway actress, having starred opposite Elizabeth Taylor in the Broadway revival of "Little Foxes."

But Talman put her acting career on hold in order to care for her brother Woody, a role she was destined to play, albeit a lot sooner than she'd ever anticipated.

Ann Talman is staging her one-woman show - " Woody's Order" - at None Too Fragile Theatre in Akron.