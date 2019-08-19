© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon.

Applause Performances: MuAmin Collective

By Dave DeOreo
Published August 19, 2019 at 7:44 PM EDT
MuAmin Collective: Josiah and James Quarles with Aaron Snorton [ideastream]

For more than a decade, Muamin Collective has been at the forefront of Cleveland's hip-hop scene.

Brothers Josiah and James Quarles drop their razor-sharp lyrics over producer Aaron A-Live Snorton's funky beats.

MuAmin Collective is currently in the studio recording their follow up to last year's release, "The Hues Brothers."

On Tuesday, August 20th ideastream's Daniel Polletta welcomed them to the Idea Center for a live broadcast of "Applause Performances" on Facebook Live and takes your questions and comments.

The group performs later this week Thursday, August 22, onstage at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.

