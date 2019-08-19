Applause Performances: MuAmin Collective

For more than a decade, Muamin Collective has been at the forefront of Cleveland's hip-hop scene.

Brothers Josiah and James Quarles drop their razor-sharp lyrics over producer Aaron A-Live Snorton's funky beats.

MuAmin Collective is currently in the studio recording their follow up to last year's release, "The Hues Brothers."

On Tuesday, August 20th ideastream's Daniel Polletta welcomed them to the Idea Center for a live broadcast of "Applause Performances" on Facebook Live and takes your questions and comments.

The group performs later this week Thursday, August 22, onstage at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.