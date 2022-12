WCLV listeners voted for Cujo the stray pit bull who, once in the back seat of an officer's patrol car, decided to "carjack" the automobile, and not only jumped into the front seat, but ate the officer's beef jerky. Coming in second was the red-tailed hawk tangled in power lines and rescued by police, animal control, and the local power utlility. Thank you for your votes - we'll do this again next weekend!