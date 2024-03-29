© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

The "Matchmaker Hotel" Wins Pet News of the Week

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published March 29, 2024 at 11:34 AM EDT
LightField Studios
/
Shutterstock

WCLV listeners voted emphatically for the hotel in Highlands, N. C., that not only allows pets to stay with their owners, but fosters animals that guests can adopt!

My thanks, as always, to so many WCLV listeners who care a great deal about not only the station, but about the animals in our midst. The Pet News is heard Monday through Thursday at 7:25 a.m. Eastern Time, with the voting starting Fridays at 7:25.

