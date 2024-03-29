The "Matchmaker Hotel" Wins Pet News of the Week

WCLV listeners voted emphatically for the hotel in Highlands, N. C., that not only allows pets to stay with their owners, but fosters animals that guests can adopt!

My thanks, as always, to so many WCLV listeners who care a great deal about not only the station, but about the animals in our midst. The Pet News is heard Monday through Thursday at 7:25 a.m. Eastern Time, with the voting starting Fridays at 7:25.