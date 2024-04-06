© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Faux Hedgehog Wins Pet News of the Week

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 6, 2024 at 9:16 AM EDT
The story of a well-intentioned British woman who found what she thought was a shy baby hedgehog won by two votes on April 5th. When she took her find to the veterinarian, she was praised for her concern but disappointed in the result. Thank you for your votes, and please vote again next Friday. The Pet News is heard Monday through Friday at 7:25 a.m. Eastern Time on WCLV.

