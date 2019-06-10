Rich History, New Future for Akron's Robinson Mansion

At the dawn of the 20th century, Akron boomed with industry. But before the city evolved into the "Rubber Capital of the World," clay products dominated its manufacturing landscape.

Though competition was fierce, one name emerged as a leader: The Robinson Clay Product Company.

Its success enabled the Robinson family to build a grand mansion in Akron's Middlebury neighborhood. Today, it's the only home left standing on the original Millionaires Row.

Known to most as Steinway Hall, the old house recently escaped the wrecking ball, thanks to a local developer with a passion for preservation.