Beck Center Presents a New Take on Shakespeare's "King Lear"

Published May 30, 2019 at 5:08 PM EDT
Anne McEvoy and Eric Schmiedl bring you "King Lear" with a twist. Photo by Mark Satola.
Anne McEvoy and Eric Schmiedl bring you "King Lear" with a twist. Photo by Mark Satola.

In Shakespeare's time, all the female roles in his dramas, histories and comedies were played by young men. But over the years, women have just as easily taken on Shakespearian roles written for men. In Beck Center's new production of  King Lear, the role of the Earl of Gloucester is undertaken by veteran actor Anne McEvoy. She and director Eric Schmiedl stopped by WCLV's studios to have this conversation about the upcoming production with Mark Satola.

Arts & Culture WCLV