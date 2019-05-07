© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Gabrielle Haigh and Randall Fusco Present Recitals May 7 & 8

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published May 7, 2019 at 10:15 PM EDT
Gabrielle Haigh and Randall Fusco

Cleveland soprano Gabrielle Haigh, now based in San Francisco, performs with pianist Randall Fusco in two recitals entitled "An Unpredictable Nature: Descriptive, Passionate Art Songs."  They chat with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber about how singers and pianists breathe together. Gabrielle also describes a recent Handel recording session at Skywalker Studios in California.

The performances take place Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights, and Wednesday, May 8, at 2:00 p.m. in Akron at First Congregational Church. There is no admission, but freewill offerings will be accepted.

