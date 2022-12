Eastman School of Music grad Jessica Sindell appears regularly on the Severance Hall stage as a newly appointed flutist with the Cleveland Orchestra, but on Tuesday May 7, she joins the famed Eastman Wind Ensemble at Severance as featured soloist in Martin Mailman's evocative Autumn Landscape. WCLV'S John Simna talks with Jessica about wind instruments, American music and the invaluable contributions of the Eastman School.