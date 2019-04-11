© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Good Company's 'A Garden in Bloom'

Published April 11, 2019 at 11:30 PM EDT
photo credit: luck luckyfarm/shutterstock.com

Michael Carney leads Good Company in the program 'A Garden in Bloom' Sunday April 14 4:00pm at Lakewood Presbyterian Church.  Featured are flower songs by Eric Whitacre, Morton Lauridsen and Benjamin Britten.  The 30-voice ensemble also premieres two new pieces: one by accompanist Ruth Draper and the other by ensemble member Carlos Castells.  Michael speaks with WCLV's Bill O'Connell about how he put the program together, and how the Mozart Requiem changed the career path of composer Eric Whitacre. More information on Good Company at good-co.org. 

