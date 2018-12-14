© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Cleveland Heights Native Brian Michael Bendis Brings Miles Morales 'Into the Spider-Verse'

By Dave DeOreo
Published December 14, 2018 at 5:15 PM EST
[image:Sony]

You know Peter Parker, "the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man." 

But there's another Spider-Man swinging into cinemas with the new film "Into the Spider-Verse." 

Poster2.jpg

[image: Sony]

He's Miles Morales, the creation of Cleveland Heights native and former Marvel Comics writer Brian Michael Bendis, who serves as an executive producer on the film.

Like Peter, Miles is a teen from New York City, but he's mixed race, Puerto Rican and African-American. 

SpideySense.jpg

[image:Sony]

Bendis and his Marvel colleagues wanted to fill a void in the comic universe.

"If you start breaking down some of the origins of the heroes, them being caucasion seems secondary if not a little confusing.  Like if you heard Spider-Man is this kid in Brooklyn, living with his aunt and he's a science nerd, why is he Caucasian?" Bendis said.

SpideyTraffic.jpg

[image:Sony]

Miles is one of the hottest characters for Marvel Comics since his debut in 2011, and now he's taking center stage on the big screen. 

"Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" is an ambitious animated film for Sony Pictures that draws on comic book illustration.

SpideyDive.jpg

[image:Sony]

"They were using the mindset of comic books which is: 'Let's push this as far as we can,' in this giant movie that they were building, which ended up becoming a valentine to comics on its own," he said.

Like most of the movies based on Marvel, "Into the Spider-Verse" will include a cameo by the late Marvel legend Stan Lee, who co-created the original Spider-Man.

SpideyJump.jpg

[image:Sony]

This cameo will be the first since his passing earlier this year.

That means a lot to Bendis, in large part because Lee gave Miles Morales the thumbs up when he took over the Spider-Man role from Peter Parker.

SpideysAll.jpg

[image:Sony]

"The movie itself [is] a celebration of the entirety of his creation, and to be even a tiny part of that celebration is more than I could have ever hoped for," he said.

 

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is playing now in theaters.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo