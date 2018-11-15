© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Applause Performances: Daniel Kaler

By Dave DeOreo
Published November 15, 2018 at 5:00 PM EST
Dan Polletta and Daniel Kaler

To make it as a professional soloist in the world of classical music, the odds aren't great. 

It's about a one-in-a-million chance that a young violinist, pianist or cellist goes on to perform in front of a world class orchestra.

Friday at 10 p.m. a new documentary, "Hear Us" airs on WVIZ/PBS focusing on three young musicians who all aspire to do just that. 

However, what they learn about themselves and each other just might change their plans. 

Daniel crop2.jpg

Cleveland Institute of Music senior Daniel Kaler [photo: ideastream]

One of the talented, young musicians in the program is a senior at the Cleveland Institute of Music, cellist, Daniel Kaler.

Kaler joined ideastream's Dan Polletta for the latest edition of "Applause Performances".

 

Hear Us - intro from terry lowry on Vimeo.

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo