5 things to do in NEO: ‘The Gen Z Project,’ ‘Nicholas Nickleby’ and more

‘The Gen Z Project’ at Zygote Press

The Cleveland Print Room stages an exhibition by a student photographer exploring the faces of his generation. Mosijah Roye began the “The Gen Z Project” at Cleveland Heights High School and has continued the series with his photography studies at the University of Akron. Roye asked participants, “How does what you aspire to do inspire or produce change in the world?” The pop-up exhibit is on view at Zygote Press in Cleveland through Saturday.



‘The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby’

Charles Dickens’ classic tale of a virtuous young man in Victorian England comes to life in the Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s ambitious production of “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby.” Twenty-five performers take on more than a hundred different characters at Greystone Hall in Akron. Performances of David Edgars’ theatrical adaptation of the book run Thursdays through Sundays until March 17.



Inclusion Days at the Akron Zoo

Not much rhymes with orange but visitors can get into the Akron Zoo for free just by wearing the color this weekend for the 5th annual Inclusion Days. Saturday through Monday, the zoo partners with the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board in celebration of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness month. Visitors are encouraged to take photos in their orange outfits and post to social media using #includeME and #akronzooinclusion.



Molotov kisses at LatinUs Theater

A combustible marriage is lit on stage in LatinUs Theater’s “Tu Ternura Molotov,” which translates to “Your Molotov Kisses,” by Venezuelan playwright Gustavo Ott. A TV host and a media lawyer’s marriage is put to the test when a phone call comes in from overseas with startling news. The play is performed in Spanish with English supertitles at the Pivot Center in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood through Sunday.



Cleveland Institute of Art student show

Every year a new group of art students gets to show off their best work at the Cleveland Institute of Art’s annual “Student Independent Exhibition.” It is a tradition that began in the 1940s awarding students for their creativity and designs. The exhibit is on view through April 7 at the institute’s Reinberger Gallery in Cleveland’s University Circle.

