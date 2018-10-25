© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Stravinsky's "L'histoire du soldat" gets a new look from video artist Kasumi

Published October 25, 2018 at 11:32 PM EDT
CIM's Keith Fitch and video artist Kasumi. Photo by Mark Satola.
World-renowned video artist Kasumi has joined forces with the Cleveland Institute of Music's New Music Ensemble to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Stravinsky's ground-breaking  L'histoire du soldat with a performance of the piece accompanied by the world premiere of a film by Kasumi designed especially for  L'histoire. WCLV's Mark Satola had a conversation with Kasumi and Keith Fitch, director of CIM's New Music Ensemble about the concert Friday, October 26 at CIM's Mixon Hall. Keith opened by talking about the importance of  L'histoire a century after its first performance.

