WCLV's Bill O'Connell talks with Todd Wilson regarding the October 12 Fall Choral Concert presented by Music & Art at Trinity “The Three Bs: Boulanger, Bairstow and Bernstein.” Todd Wilson conducts the Trinity Cathedral Choir, soloists and instrumentalists performing works including the US Premiere of Bairstow’s Variations for Violin and Piano; Boulanger’s Pie Jesu, and Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms.