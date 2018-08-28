© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

'Keep Talking' Celebrates Happy Dog's 10th Anniversary

By Dave DeOreo
Published August 28, 2018 at 5:30 PM EDT
A scene from the recent "Keep Talking" storytelling session at The Happy Dog [Dave DeOreo / ideastream]
A man on stage in front of a live audience at the Happy Dog's "Keep Talking" storytelling session.

Ten years ago this month, two Cleveland guys quit their jobs and bought an old bar at the corner of West 58th Street and Detroit Avenue - "The Happy Dog." 

The two friends shared a first name - Sean Watterson and the late Sean Kilbane, who died in 2014 at the age of 43.

The Happy Dog is now known for hosting everything from polka parties to pinball leagues to "Keep Talking" storytelling sessions.

The Happy Dog audience awaits another monthly edition of the popular "Keep Talking" Storytelling Show

In honor of its 10th anniversary, "Keep Talking" hosts Zachariah Durr and Adam Richard dedicated the August edition of the popular series to the place it calls home. The topic for this month's show was "anniversary," and each story has it's own take on anniversaries.

Listen to the full program:

 

Show co-host Zachariah Durr began by sharing a story of the 100th anniversary for an august New York City institution where he used to work.

Zachariah Durr

 

Justin Gorski, aka "DJ Kishka," shares the story of how his popular polka character came to be and how it helped spawn "Dyngus Day" in Cleveland.

Justin Gorski and Babsa Flo

 

Husband and wife Kurt and Jessica Anshutz look back on the crazy story of their engagement.

Jessica and Kurt Anshutz

 

Amy Phipps remembers her late mother and the ironic anniversary of her death.

Amy Phipps

 

Cece Hanline looks back on the anniversary of a good deed that blossomed into a unique friendship.

Cece Hanline

 

Sean Watterson talks about the beginnings of "The Happy Dog" 10 years to the day that he and the late Sean Kilbane bought the west side tavern.

Sean Watterson

 

 

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
