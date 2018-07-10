How Do I Get Tickets in 'Hamilton' Lottery?

It's the hottest theater ticket of the summer here in Northeast Ohio- "Hamilton" - onstage at Playhouse Square July 17 - August 26.

With most of the prime and cheaper seats already taken for the majority of the performances, there are still many single seats available for at least $225 plus fees.

But what if you can't afford the higher-priced tickets and want to take a friend? There's another option.

Starting Sunday, July 15, at 11 a.m., Playhouse Square will offer special $10 tickets for prime orchestra seats.

For each show, 37 orchestra tickets will be sold at the reduced rate as part of a digital lottery.

Here's how it works:

1. Download the Hamilton App or log onto the Hamilton Lottery website to register.

2. Two days prior to each Cleveland performance the lottery will open at 11 a.m. and remain open until the day before the performance at 9 a.m.

3. Notifications on whether or not you've won the opportunity to purchase one or two of the coveted 37 tickets will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. the day prior to the performance by email or text.

4. While no purchase is necessary to enter lottery itself, each lottery winner may purchase up to two tickets by 4 p.m. the day prior to performance.

5. You can only enter each day's lottery once.