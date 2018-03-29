Five Films to See at The Cleveland International Film Festival

It's time once again for the Cleveland International Film Festival which screens more than 400 films and kicks off next Wednesday night in Playhouse Square.

Festival artistic director Bill Guentzler spotlights some of the hot films this year.

Opening Night Film: The Drummer and the Keeper

"It's a dramatic feature about two unlikely friends. They're both a little troubled and they're forced to be with each other. They have some ups and downs. Throughout the film it's really touching and they learn a lot from each other," Guentzler said.

Sons of St. Clair

"I loved Bone Thugs-N-Harmony growing up. This is a documentary about Krazie and Bizzy Bone making their new album. It's almost a love letter to Cleveland," he said.

Don't Talk to Irene

" Don't Talk to Irene is about a high-school girl who dreams of being a cheerleader. Her best friend is a poster of Geena Davis which is voiced by the actual Geena Davis, " he said.

Quest

"It's based on the filmmaker's life story which is amazing. It stars Lou Diamond Phillips as his father. It's based on his true story of coming of age. It's very dramatic. It's a little bit tough but it's very rewarding to see," he said.

Pick of the Litter

"It's definitely going to win the cute award. It's a documentary about puppies becoming seeing eye dogs," he said.

The Cleveland International Film Festival runs April 4-15 with the majority of the films onscreen at Tower City Cinemas.