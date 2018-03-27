© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival

By Dave DeOreo
Published March 27, 2018 at 9:30 PM EDT
VVS Murari, Kiran Saishankar, Nivi Saishankar & N. Guruprasad

The Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival is the largest Indian classical music festival outside of India.

Though it began in 1978 as a small event with just one concert held in a church basement, the Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival has grown into a 12-day festival with more than 8,000 attendees with 2,000 appearing for the opening weekend.

Prior to the festival's start, two generations of Indian classical musicians performed live in our Key Bank Studio.

18-year-old Californian twin vocalists Kiran & Nivi Saishankar joined master musicians V.V.S. Murari on violin and N. Guruprasad on ghatam.

Dan Polletta spoke with the performers about the festival, about playing Indian classical music across generations.

All four performers will appear at the festival on Wednesday, March 28th. Find the entire schedule of performances here.
 

