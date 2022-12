Stéphane Denève returns to Severance Hall this weekend for four concerts featuring Francis Poulenc's Concert champêtre​ for harpsichord and orchestra, with soloist Jory Vinikour, and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2 in E minor. WCLV's Mark Satola talks with Stéphane about harpsichords, alternative tempos and his new job in St. Louis, Missouri.