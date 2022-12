In 1960, James Thurber and Cleveland-born actor Burgess Meredith collaborated to bring to the stage some of Thurber's best-loved sketches, short stories and yes, even cartoons, penned over decades for The New Yorker, as "A Thurber Carnival." On March 2, 3, 4. 9 and 10, Gates Mills Players presents "A Thurber Carnival" for their spring production. WCLV's Mark Satola talked with director James Harris about this perennial stage favorite.