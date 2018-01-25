Comedian Kathleen Madigan Can't Avoid Politics Anymore

Growing up in a large Catholic family Kathleen Madigan used humor to stand out among her six other siblings.

Today Madigan's an acclaimed stand-up comic, who makes jokes about her family, herself and even her home state of Missouri in her routine.

But in the last year, the politics of Washington, D.C. began creeping into her act.

"Now whether you like Donald [Trump] or don't like Donald or voted for him or didn't, it's just inescapable," said Madigan.

While the president's behavior may make him a target for jokes, Madigan takes aim at other politicians as well.

"My biggest problem right now isn't even with Donald. My problem, and I'm seriously mad about it, is the age of the people governing us," she said.

With politicians like Orrin Hatch, 83, and Diane Feinstein, 84, Madigan jokes that our older political leaders need to retire.

"We are being governed by a Florida bridge club and no one seems to have a problem with it," she said.

Madigan compares these elderly politicians to her own parents.

"At 76 my parents have really good hours not whole days. You gotta catch them in the right block. From 10 to 2 they're on fire. They have answers to questions, they're funny, they're smart but after 2 pm they may or may not know where their car is," she said.

Kathleen Madigan performs at Playhouse Square Thursday, February 1.

Listen to Kathleen Madigan's entire interview with Mike McIntyre: