Great Lakes Theater 'A Christmas Carol' Writing Contest

By Dave DeOreo
Published December 8, 2017 at 7:00 PM EST
[courtesy Great Lakes Theater]

Since 1989, Great Lakes Theater has partnered with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District on a city-wide competition for middle school students.  More than two thousand students participate each year, from grades six thru eight, composing original stories inspired by Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.  Great Lakes Theater has announced six, grand-prize winners of its 29th Annual Contest.

The 2017 Grand Prize Winning Stories are:

"Dirarse Vichades" by Alia Ali                                                             Grade 6, Dike School of the Arts; Teacher:Silvia Boxley

As read by David Hansen, Great Lakes Theater education outreach associate

 

"The Song of Change" by Caitlin Dean                                          Grade 6, Riverside K-8 School; Teacher: Joe Gilbert

As read by Laura Welsh Berg, Great Lakes Theater actor

 

"The Mirror" by Celene Goodwin                                                   Grade 7, Riverside K-8 School; Teacher: Domenic DiPuccio

As read by Laura Welsh Berg, Great Lakes Theater actor

 

"Return to Christmas" by Jabhari Hugley                                     Grade 7, Kenneth W. Clement Boys' Leadership Academy; Teacher: Dr. Kevin O'Connell

As read by Lynn Robert Berg, Great Lakes Theater actor

 

"A Christmas Carol" by Tannayia Thomas                                     Grade 8, Marion C. Seltzer Elementary School

As read by David Hansen, Great Lakes Theater education outreach associate

 

"The Girl is Want" by Emily Williams                                           Grade 8, Wilbur Wright Elementary School; Teacher: Robert McClelland

As read by Lynn Robert Berg & Laura Welsh Berg, Great Lakes Theater actors

 

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
