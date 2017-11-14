Daniel Gray-Kontar & 'Fresh Produce' Live

Listen to the full interview & performance as a podcast:

Recently on the 90.3 WCPN ideastream® Facebook page we hosted a special Facebook LIVE performance by Daniel Gray-Kontar & FreshProduce. (Brittany " DJ Red-I" Benton and Samantha "Playne Jayne" Flowers), acompanied by a live band (Eli Hanley, Daniel Fernandez, Jessica Yafanaro).



Daniel Gray-Kontar, Jessica Yafanaro, Eli Hanley, Daniel Fernandez, Playne Jayne, DJ Red-I (kneeling)

We discussed the current state of Northeast Ohio's hip hop scene, and heard about the new musical avenues DGK & Fresh Produce have been exploring.

Also we spotlighted Daniel Gray-Kontar's Twelve Literary and Performance Arts Incubator, an intergenerational teaching, learning, and performance space for poets and playwrights, located in the Waterloo Arts District in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood!

