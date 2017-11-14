Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed
Daniel Gray-Kontar & 'Fresh Produce' Live
Listen to the full interview & performance as a podcast:
Recently on the 90.3 WCPN ideastream® Facebook page we hosted a special Facebook LIVE performance by Daniel Gray-Kontar & FreshProduce. (Brittany " DJ Red-I" Benton and Samantha "Playne Jayne" Flowers), acompanied by a live band (Eli Hanley, Daniel Fernandez, Jessica Yafanaro).
We discussed the current state of Northeast Ohio's hip hop scene, and heard about the new musical avenues DGK & Fresh Produce have been exploring.
Also we spotlighted Daniel Gray-Kontar's Twelve Literary and Performance Arts Incubator, an intergenerational teaching, learning, and performance space for poets and playwrights, located in the Waterloo Arts District in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood!