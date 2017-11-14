© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Daniel Gray-Kontar & 'Fresh Produce' Live

By Dave DeOreo
Published November 14, 2017 at 7:48 PM EST
Daniel Gray-Kontar, DJ Red-I, Playne Jayne & Dan Polletta

Listen to the full interview & performance as a podcast:

 

Recently on the 90.3 WCPN ideastream® Facebook page we hosted a special Facebook LIVE performance by Daniel Gray-Kontar & FreshProduce. (Brittany " DJ Red-I" Benton and Samantha "Playne Jayne" Flowers), acompanied by a live band (Eli Hanley, Daniel Fernandez, Jessica Yafanaro).

DGK Fresh Produce band.jpg

Daniel Gray-Kontar, Jessica Yafanaro, Eli Hanley, Daniel Fernandez, Playne Jayne, DJ Red-I (kneeling)

We discussed the current state of Northeast Ohio's hip hop scene, and heard about the new musical avenues DGK & Fresh Produce have been exploring.

Also we spotlighted Daniel Gray-Kontar's Twelve Literary and Performance Arts Incubator, an intergenerational teaching, learning, and performance space for poets and playwrights, located in the Waterloo Arts District in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood!
 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo