The Hazelnuts Live

On Monday, October 16 live on 90.3 and our ideastream Facebook page was a live performance by the acclaimed Israeli vocal troupe - The Hazelnuts - prior to their Tri-C Jazz Fest concert at Playhouse Square Tuesday night presented in partnership with The Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

The Hazelnuts are a unique musical phenomenon in the Israeli music scene – sweeping large and varied audiences off and on their feet with the swing fever.

The Hazelnuts' tight vocal harmony – inspired by the jazz close-harmony-singing trios of the 1930' – turns the “Hazelnutsisters” (as they are called in Hebrew) to a unique musical instrument.

Whether they’re accompanied by their vintage sounding band, taking the audience on a journey back in time to the good old days in the beginning of the Jazz era, or with their own original songs and inventive arrangements, combining the different musical worlds they come from, The Hazelnuts bring forth a strong and interesting female voice, with the 3 "sisters" being personally responsible for writing and arranging all songs.

Listen to the entire interview as a podcast: