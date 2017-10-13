© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

The Hazelnuts Live

By Dave DeOreo
Published October 13, 2017 at 5:31 PM EDT

On Monday, October 16 live on 90.3 and our ideastream Facebook page was a live performance by the acclaimed Israeli vocal troupe - The Hazelnuts - prior to their Tri-C Jazz Fest concert at Playhouse Square Tuesday night presented in partnership with The Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

The Hazelnuts are a unique musical phenomenon in the Israeli music scene – sweeping large and varied audiences off and on their feet with the swing fever.

The Hazelnuts' tight vocal harmony – inspired by the jazz close-harmony-singing trios of the 1930' – turns the “Hazelnutsisters” (as they are called in Hebrew) to a unique musical instrument.

Whether they’re accompanied by their vintage sounding band, taking the audience on a journey back in time to the good old days in the beginning of the Jazz era, or with their own original songs and inventive arrangements, combining the different musical worlds they come from, The Hazelnuts bring forth a strong and interesting female voice, with the 3 "sisters" being personally responsible for writing and arranging all songs.

Listen to the entire interview as a podcast:

 

 

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo