Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys Live

Check out this special performance by Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys from our Key Bank Studio.

The Northeast Ohio band answered your questions and performed music from its new record, “Look Who’s Back," recorded at the Grammy-winning Suma Recording Studio in Painesville.

We also talked with Rachel about paying dues on a church piano bench, in nightclubs, and on concert stages opening for The Hag, Emmylou Harris, Patty Loveless, Martina McBride, Willie Nelson, Brandy Clark and more.

Rachel and the band have a CD release party on September 16 at the GAR Hall in Peninsula.

Dave Huddleston, Rachel Brown, Roy King & Bill Watson

Listen to the entire interview as podcast: