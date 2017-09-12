Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed
Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys Live
Check out this special performance by Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys from our Key Bank Studio.
The Northeast Ohio band answered your questions and performed music from its new record, “Look Who’s Back," recorded at the Grammy-winning Suma Recording Studio in Painesville.
We also talked with Rachel about paying dues on a church piano bench, in nightclubs, and on concert stages opening for The Hag, Emmylou Harris, Patty Loveless, Martina McBride, Willie Nelson, Brandy Clark and more.
Rachel and the band have a CD release party on September 16 at the GAR Hall in Peninsula.
Listen to the entire interview as podcast: