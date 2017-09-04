Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards Spotify Playlist

This is part of our series highlighting the winners of the 2017 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards. Find more here.

The 2017 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards take place Thursday, September 7 at Playhouse Square's State Theater.

In honor of the awards we've selected one song for each winner inspired by their books.

"Bethena: A Concert Waltz" by Scott Joplin is a piece of music that's influenced the poetry of Tyehimba Jess.

"Miss Shanghai" is a pre-communist Chinese song from the 1940's that one can imagine Anna May Wong, a character from Peter Ho Davies' novel The Fortunes, singing.

"Devgiri Bilawal Dhun" by Indian sitar master Ravi Shankar evokes the drama of Karan Mahajan's The Association of Small Bombs.

"Able" is an obvious choice for Margot Lee Shetterly's Hidden Figures as it was the big hit from the book's award-winning film adaptation.

"La Bandera de Mi Patria" by the Chilean group Aparcoa honors the homeland of author Isabel Allende.

ideastream will stream the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards ceremony Thursday at 6 p.m. live online.