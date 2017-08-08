© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

'The Lighthouse and The Whaler' Perform Live

By Dave DeOreo
Published August 8, 2017 at 6:17 PM EDT

When NPR's Stephen Thompson was considering bands from around the world to spotlight in his Austin 100 for the 2017 South by Southwest music conference he only chose one from Northeast Ohio - The Lighthouse and the Whaler.
Since forming in 2008, Cleveland's indie-rockers have produced three acclaimed albums and later this Fall, they release a new EP - Paths - before heading out on national tour.  Today we had a preview with the Lighthouse and the Whaler in our Key Bank Studio to perform both on 90.3 and 90.3's Facebook page

The band also performs Saturday, August 26 at The Beachland Ballroom and Thursday, October 5 at The Grog Shop.

Listen to the entire interview & performance:

 

 

 

Watch and hear the performance:

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
