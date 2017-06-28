© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Kent Blossom Music Festival presents Jennifer Koh

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 28, 2017 at 8:33 PM EDT
Jennifer Koh and Ricardo Sepulveda
Jennifer Koh and Ricardo Sepulveda

The Kent Blossom Music Festival has announced their 2017 lineup, which includes a residency by virtuoso violinist Jennifer Koh, the Kulas Visiting Guest Artist. She presents two masterclasses, June 27 & 29 at 3:00pm, as well as a public concert on Wednesday, June 28 at 7:30pm. All three events take place in Ludwig Recital Hall at Kent State University.

Ms. Koh and KBMF marketing associate Ricardo Sepulveda stopped by WCLV for a chat with Jacqueline Gerber. To see the complete lineup of this summer's festival, click here.

