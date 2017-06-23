Jane Bunnett and Maqueque Live

Today 90.3 presented our 4th Annual The Sound of Applause Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland Special hosted by Dee Perry.

Saxophonist Jane Bunnett brought her Afro-Cuban jazz project "Maqueque" to our Idea Center studios for a performance.

For more than three decades Canadian musician Jane Bunnett has taken her jazz saxophone to Havana to perform and learn from the best Afro-Cuban musicians living there.

But she also loves to teach the language of jazz to the young students of the Cuban conservatories.

Now Bunnett's taken some talented Cuban students and formed a jazz sextet that's traveled the world. And, all the musicians of Jane Bunnett and Maqueque are women.

Bunnett and her all-female musical troupe will share songs and stories from her many travels to Cuba.



You can check out the performance by watching the video!



