Theatrical Couple Forms Theatre in the Circle at Judson Manor

When married couple Bill and Mark Corcoran decided to retire, they chose to be near the cultural hub of University Circle and moved to Judson Manor. Now they're in walking distance of the Cleveland Museum of Art, Severance Hall, the Botanical Gardens and so much more in and around Wade Oval. However there was one cultural amenity not within walking distance.

"We have a lot of very fine concerts and different sorts of presentations but no theater," said Bill.

Now thanks to the theatrical Corcorans, Judson residents don't even need to leave the building. In less than a year, their company, Theatre in the Circle, has staged two productions on the Judson ballroom stage. They present the 1966 musical, I Do, I Do, this week.

"To our knowledge we are the only semi-professional community theater that's resident driven in a retirement community in the country," Mark said.

Earlier this year they staged the beloved musical Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, and the residents loved it.

"Many of them are still mobile, but not all of them. It makes it so convenient to have something right there in the building," said Bill.

Theatre in the Circle presents I Do, I Do Thursday through Sunday at Judson Manor in University Circle.