Apollo's Fire celebrates 25 years with "Beethoven and Schubert Rediscovered"

In celebration of its 25th anniversary season, Apollo’s Fire under the leadership of Jeannette Sorrell assembles 50 of the finest period-instrument specialists of North America to perform symphonic works of Beethoven along with chamber music of Schubert.

Representing Apollo's Fire, violinist Julie Andrijeski visited WCLV and spoke about the festival with Jacqueline Gerber.

Beethoven and Schubert Rediscovered

Thursday, April 27, 2017, 7:30PM - Akron-Summit County Public Library

Friday, April 28, 2017, 8:00PM - Cleveland Museum of Art (Gartner Auditorium)

Saturday, April 29, 2017, 8:00PM - First Baptist Church (Shaker Heights)

Sunday, April 30, 2017, 4:30PM - St. Raphael Catholic Church (Bay Village)

