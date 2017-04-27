© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Apollo's Fire celebrates 25 years with "Beethoven and Schubert Rediscovered"

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 27, 2017 at 3:56 PM EDT

In celebration of its 25th anniversary season, Apollo’s Fire under the leadership of Jeannette Sorrell assembles 50 of the finest period-instrument specialists of North America to perform symphonic works of Beethoven along with chamber music of Schubert. 

Representing Apollo's Fire, violinist Julie Andrijeski visited WCLV and spoke about the festival with Jacqueline Gerber. 

Beethoven and Schubert Rediscovered
Thursday, April 27, 2017, 7:30PM - Akron-Summit County Public Library
Friday, April 28, 2017, 8:00PM - Cleveland Museum of Art (Gartner Auditorium)
Saturday, April 29, 2017, 8:00PM - First Baptist Church (Shaker Heights)
Sunday, April 30, 2017, 4:30PM - St. Raphael Catholic Church (Bay Village)

For the full schedule of events, click here

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber