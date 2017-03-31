Last Call for Entries! 2017 Jubilation Church Choir Festival

WCLV's Jubilation! Elizabeth Stuart Church Choir Festival was established in 2008 to showcase sacred choral music that is recognized as part of the core classical repertoire; to encourage a heightened standard of choral music in houses of worship; and to celebrate choirs that joyfully strive for excellence in all sacred music genres.

No longer a competition, the 10th anniversary edition of the Festival, is open to any choir from any house of worship in Northeast Ohio. Jubilation will take place Thursday, May 11 at 8:00pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist and will be broadcast live on WCLV 104.9 ideastream®. The four non-competing choirs selected to participate (each presenting a 20-minute concert) will receive $750 and a commemorative plaque.

Interested choirs are invited to complete an entry form and submit mp3 files of two recent performance by the ensemble. Alternate form of submission: Mail entry form and CD of two recent performances to Jubilation!, WCLV, Idea Center, 1375 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44115. Deadline for entry is March 31, 2017.

WCLV will announce the list of featured choirs on the air at 104.9 FM and post the list at wclv.org. Choir directors will be directly notified by phone and/or email. Featured choirs will be asked to prepare and perform a 20 minute program for the Festival which is to include at least one piece of music from the core classical repertoire (For a sample list, contact Angela Mitchell). A tuned grand piano will be available; choirs must provide their own accompanists.