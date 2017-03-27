Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed
Frode Haltli & Emilia Amper Live Performance
Norwegian composer Frode Haltli and Swedish nyckelharpist Emilia Amper share a live preview performance from the Key Bank studio at Idea Center, as they get ready for their gig Wednesday night at 7:30pm at The Cleveland Museum of Art's Gartner Auditorium.
You can watch the performance on Facebook Live below.