© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Frode Haltli & Emilia Amper Live Performance

By Dave DeOreo
Published March 27, 2017 at 9:45 PM EDT
Emilia Amper, Dan Polletta & Frode Haltli [photo: ideastream]

Norwegian composer Frode Haltli and Swedish nyckelharpist Emilia Amper share a live preview performance from the Key Bank studio at Idea Center, as they get ready for their gig Wednesday night at 7:30pm at The Cleveland Museum of Art's Gartner Auditorium.

You can watch the performance on Facebook Live below.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo