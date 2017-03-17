© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Akron Symphony presents Dance Meets Symphony: Christopher Wilkins and Bobby Wesner

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published March 17, 2017 at 9:12 PM EDT

The Akron Symphony Orchestra will welcome Neos Dance Theatre to the stage for Dance Meets Symphony on Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall. The evening will feature a St. Patrick’s Day musical dance-a-thon as the Neos dancers bring a visual pizzazz to the program. The repertoire will open with a selection of Irish-themed works by Leroy Anderson, including The Irish Washerwoman, before moving onto The Three-Cornered Hat, the suite from Karelia and closing with Romanian Rhapsody .

Akron Symphony's Christopher Wilkins and Bobby Wesner of Neos Dance Theatre spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber