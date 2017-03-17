Akron Symphony presents Dance Meets Symphony: Christopher Wilkins and Bobby Wesner

The Akron Symphony Orchestra will welcome Neos Dance Theatre to the stage for Dance Meets Symphony on Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall. The evening will feature a St. Patrick’s Day musical dance-a-thon as the Neos dancers bring a visual pizzazz to the program. The repertoire will open with a selection of Irish-themed works by Leroy Anderson, including The Irish Washerwoman, before moving onto The Three-Cornered Hat, the suite from Karelia and closing with Romanian Rhapsody .

Akron Symphony's Christopher Wilkins and Bobby Wesner of Neos Dance Theatre spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber.