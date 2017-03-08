Les Délices and Blue Heron present Machaut’s Remède de Fortune: Debra Nagy & Scott Metcalfe

Les Délices teams up once again with Boston’s acclaimed Blue Heron (Scott Metcalfe, director) to present Guillaume de Machaut’s Remède de Fortune (c. 1440) . One of Machaut’s musical-poetic masterpieces, the Remède relates the story of a bumbling lover who – with help from Hope and by Fortune’s good grace – ultimately gets the girl. Singers Martin Near, Jason McStoots, and Owen McIntosh join Debra Nagy (medieval winds), Scott Metcalfe (vielle and harp), and Charlie Weaver (lute) for this not to be missed program complete with projected supertitles and gorgeous manuscript images illustrating the story.

Debra and Scott spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber.

March 11, 2017 at 8:00 pm

St. John’s Episcopal Ohio City

2600 Church Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

March 12, 2017 at 4:00 pm

Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC

2860 Coventry Rd

Shaker Heights, OH 44120