Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Les Délices and Blue Heron present Machaut’s Remède de Fortune: Debra Nagy & Scott Metcalfe

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published March 8, 2017 at 3:54 PM EST

Les Délices teams up once again with Boston’s acclaimed Blue Heron (Scott Metcalfe, director) to present Guillaume de Machaut’s  Remède de Fortune (c. 1440) . One of Machaut’s musical-poetic masterpieces, the  Remède relates the story of a bumbling lover who – with help from Hope and by Fortune’s good grace – ultimately gets the girl. Singers Martin Near, Jason McStoots, and Owen McIntosh join Debra Nagy (medieval winds), Scott Metcalfe (vielle and harp), and Charlie Weaver (lute) for this not to be missed program complete with projected supertitles and gorgeous manuscript images illustrating the story.

Debra and Scott spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber. 

March 11, 2017 at 8:00 pm
St. John’s Episcopal Ohio City
2600 Church Ave
Cleveland, OH 44113

March 12, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC
2860 Coventry Rd 
Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Jacqueline Gerber
